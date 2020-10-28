Shillong, Oct 27 (PTI) Meghalaya reported 70 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 9,136, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

With the death of one more person, the state's toll has risen to 82, he said.

East Khasi Hills, comprising the state capital, continues to be the worst-affected district with 41 new cases and 802 overall.

Meghalaya now has 1,411 active cases, the official said.

A total of 1.98 lakh samples have been tested so far in the northeastern state.

