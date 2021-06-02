New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Reports about fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's brother promising election funding to Dominica's Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton in exchange for pushing Mehul's abduction theory are a lie, said Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal on Wednesday.

Aggarwal asserted that fugitive diamantaire elder brother Chetan Chinu Bhai Choksi went to Dominica only to see if Mehul Choksi was medically taken care of.

"There are media reports that his brother in Dominica was talking to the opposition parties there. People are lying through their teeth because his brother has arrived in Dominica only to see that Mehul Choksi is medically taken care of," said Aggarwal.

Earlier, Associates Times reported citing sources that Choksi's brother, who is also a bank defaulter, has allegedly promised election funding Dominica's Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton in exchange for pushing Mehul's abduction theory.

The sources said Chetan Chinu Bhai Choksi had met Linton on May 30, where they discussed several aspects related to Mehul Choksi's arrest and agreed on the commitment that in exchange for token money and promise of election donation, the opposition leader will press the matter in Parliament.

They also confirmed to Associates Times that Chetan disclosed during the conversation that Mehul had reached Dominica on his own, but they require the assistance of the opposition to tackle the matter in court and against the Dominica government to make them believe that he was abducted by Antiguan and Indian police.

Sources said Chetan gave Linton token money of USD 200,000 and promised him more than a million-dollar of financial assistance in the upcoming general elections, in exchange Linton would issue statements favouring Mehul.

Associates Times reported that Linton, who had remained mum on the matter, has now aggressively initiated his attacks on the government after the meeting with Mehul Choksi's brother.

However, in an exclusive interview with ANI, Linton denied the allegations, claiming that he has never known or met Chetan Choksi.

"I don't know Chetan Choksi, I have never seen Chetan Choksi. I've never spoken to or with Chetan Choksi, I think there is an online story coming from a publication called Something times, I've never seen this website. I think this publication must be associated with passport selling friends of some of these governments in the region," he told ANI.

He also said the report was a 'total lie' and there was absolutely no truth to it, adding that he had no private residence in Marigot, as it was blown away by a hurricane and that he was not even present in Marigot on May 30, as suggested by Associates Times.

Calling the report an 'absolute garbage', Linton said the political opposition in Dominica had no contacts with Mehul Choksi, his agents or his associates. (ANI)

