Imphal, Mar 4 (PTI) Meitei body Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) on Tuesday said expeditions carrying the message of peace in the hill areas of Manipur will be launched on March 8.

The destinations for the expedition will be informed later, FOCS president Th Manihar told reporters here

Also Read | Ghaziabad: Drunk Executive Falls From First-Floor Balcony in Indirapuram, Dies.

"Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah had issued directives to ensure free movement of all the people in the state from March 8. After much discussion, we have decided to launch expeditions carrying the message of peace to areas marked as buffer zones by security forces, as well as to villages in hill areas, where we (Meiteis) have not been able to visit since the violence broke out in May 2023," he said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Participate in Post-Budget Webinar on Employment on March 5.

“After reaching a destination, prayers will be conducted for a peaceful Manipur and continuation of the earlier co-existence and love among communities,” he said.

Manihar also said "the initiative is supported by 20 liked-minded bodies”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)