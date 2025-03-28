Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Lucknow held a protest on Friday against the Samajwadi Party over Dalit MP Ramji Lal Suman's statement on Rajput king Rana Sanga.

Earlier, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati strongly condemned the Samajwadi Party (SP) for its "dirty politics".

In a post on X, she wrote, "The dirty politics that SP is doing by putting forward its Dalit leaders for its political gains, that is, it is trying to harm them, is not right. Dalits should be cautious of all their tactics. The incident that happened in Agra is very worrying."

Mayawati also criticised the Samajwadi Party, asserting that it is wrong to insult any community for the sake of political advantage.

"It is not right for SP to demean any community to serve its own interests. They create a negative image of one community while favoring another. This behavior will disrupt the peace and harmony in society, which is not acceptable," she added on X.

Mayawati's remarks came after Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman sparked controversy with his statement on Rana Sanga, a 16th-century Rajput king, calling him a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Following Suman's statement, violence erupted at his residence in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday as unidentified individuals resorted to stone-pelting, smashing window panes, and vandalising vehicles parked outside.

Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528 and is revered for his bravery and sacrifices. Suman's statement has been widely criticised, with many calling for an apology and action against him.

Agra Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjeev Tyagi said that the people resorted to pelting stones, breaking window panes and vandalising vehicles parked outside of the MP's house, following Ramji Lal Suman's statement.

"Some people belonging to Karni Sena got angry after a statement of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman. They went to his residence, pelted stones and broke glasses. Several people have been taken into custody. The entire incident is being investigated. Some police officials were also injured in the incident," ACP Tyagi said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also in the district during the attack, gave consent for this attack.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "The incident with Ramji Lal Suman is sad and should be condemned. Ramji Lal Suman is a Dalit MP and has a lot of experience and his residence was attacked when the Chief Minister himself was in the district. This attack took place with the consent of the Chief Minister of UP." (ANI)

