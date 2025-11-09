New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' campaign has become one of the most powerful ways to connect directly with people.

It is not just a campaign but a new model of communication that brings together technology, booth-level Karyakartas and citizens from every corner of the country.

What makes this campaign truly special is that even after leading the country for more than two decades, PM Modi continues to connect directly with Karyakartas, hearing their direct feedback and also asking about their well-being. He has always kept the spirit of a Karyakarta alive within him. It is a rare quality for any leader to remain so deeply connected with the grassroots.

This simplicity and personal connection make 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' one of the most unique and inspiring initiatives.

The interactions as a part of this campaign are held through the NaMo App, which allows PM Modi to directly reach out to Karyakartas and booth workers across India.

Bihar: Strong response in the ongoing elections

In Bihar, the response to 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' has been tremendous. The campaign has brought an unprecedented wave of enthusiasm at the booth level. PM Modi himself has been the X factor, inspiring and mobilising ground workers across Bihar with his direct communication. His words have infused new energy into party cadres and Karyakartas.

People from all walks of life, including youth, women, farmers, first-time voters and people belonging to the EBCs, have felt personally connected through the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' campaign.

One of the indicators of mobilisation of Karyakartas and people is social media engagement.

In the run-up to the Bihar elections, three audio interactions have been held through the NaMo App.

The success of these interactions can be seen in the numbers- PM Modi has personally spoken to 15 Karyakartas across Bihar for more than 180 minutes.

On the ground, more than one lakh events have already taken place with a record number of registrations.

The interactions have been a hit on social media, with the combined crossing over 12 crore. The enthusiasm has been particularly high on YouTube and Facebook.

The campaign has reached all 38 districts of Biha,r covering over 65,000 booths and involving around 9,000 Shakti Kendras. Across the state, lakhs of participants have joined these efforts, making 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' an inclusive and statewide movement.

An innovative way to connect

'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' is showing how digital innovation, personal outreach and local participation can bring people closer to each other. It has turned every booth into a centre of dialogue and every Karyakarta into a messenger of change. This campaign is helping build stronger connections, greater participation and a more active democracy.

The success of this effort lies in the idea and the way it has been implemented. Such a technology could have been potentially very expensive, but this was solved with the usage of the NaMo App for the interactions. Karyakartas register on the NaMo App and get a chance to interact with the PM and hear his inspiring words. Thus, they are cost-effective and entail effective engagement too. In the run-up to such events, BJP Karyakartas take part in innovative mobilisation events and bring fellow Karyakartas together to hear their favourite leader. This campaign is a great example of mass contact in this era! (ANI)

