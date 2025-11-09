Kolkata, November 9: The Kolkata Fatafat Result, also known as the Kolkata FF Result, will be announced today, November 9, 2025, by the local authorities in Kolkata. Participants who have purchased tickets for the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check the live winning numbers online on several websites. The results are published on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This popular lottery game, similar to Satta Matka, is conducted in multiple rounds known as “bazis.” The winning numbers for each bazi are declared at different times throughout the day. Scroll down to view the live Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 9 below.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery has gained immense popularity among residents of West Bengal, drawing thousands of participants who test their luck every day. Lottery enthusiasts closely monitor the live result chart for real-time updates, making it one of the most followed lotteries in the region. The Kolkata FF results are announced in eight rounds daily, with each round, called a “bazi”, taking place every 90 minutes, starting from 10 AM. Every bazi offers players another chance to check their numbers and see if they’ve hit the jackpot. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 8, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 9, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 148 390 680 158 3 2 4 4

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Participants can check and verify the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart online to test their luck for the day. The schedule helps players track the exact timing and platform where results are announced, ensuring they receive timely updates without missing any draws. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Whether you’re a new player or a regular participant, checking these official online result links is the best way to stay informed about the latest winning numbers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

