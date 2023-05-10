Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) Mercury soared in parts of Rajasthan with Barmer being recorded as the hottest place in the arid state with a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Dholpur and Dungrapur recorded a minimum of 42.6 while the day temperature was 42.4 in Jaisalmer and Phalodi (Jodhpur), 42.1 degrees in Jodhpur, 41.7 degrees in Tonk, 41.3 in Kota and 41.2 in Bhilwara and Vanasthali (Tonk).

In other areas, the day temperature was below 41 degree Celsius, according to the MeT department here.

The temperatures would further increase in the state in the coming days, it said.

