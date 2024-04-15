Patna, Apr 15 (PTI) Heatwave conditions gripped parts of Bihar on Monday as the mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark in at least nine districts of the state, the weather office said.

Severe heat will continue in several parts of Bihar in the next two-three days, the MeT department said.

While Sheikhpura district recorded the highest temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, Aurangabad registered 41.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Khagaria (40.9 deg C), Bhojpur, Banka, and Nawada (40.7 deg C each), Dehri (Rohtas) 40.2 deg C, Gaya and Motihari (40 deg C each).

State capital Patna recorded a high of 39.3 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

