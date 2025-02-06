Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) A strong message of unity between Sanatan Dharma and Buddhism was conveyed from the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, as monks, lamas, Buddhist bhikshus and Sanatan religious leaders from several countries came together, according to a statement.

Three major resolutions were passed at the gathering -- one contained an appeal to end the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan, another was to garner support for Tibet's autonomy and the third was about a renewed commitment to strengthening the Sanatan-Buddhist unity.

The Buddhist monks led a grand procession chanting "Buddham Sharanam Gacchami, Dhammam Sharanam Gacchami, Sangham Sharanam Gacchami", aiming to spread the essence of Buddhism among the masses. The procession culminated at the Prabhu Premi camp of Juna Akhara's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, where the monks were warmly welcomed, the statement issued by the event organisers said.

The gathering served as a platform to highlight the importance of harmony and cooperation between the two traditions, with the seers emphasising their shared heritage and spiritual goals, it added.

Former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarkaryavah Bhaiyyaji Joshi addressed the gathering, stressing that the Maha Kumbh should be recognised globally for its message of unity and integration.

He explained that the event symbolises the coming together of diverse traditions, much like the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati at the Sangam.

He said while the world often attributes power to wealth or population, true leadership belongs to those who can unite the humanity's strength that India possesses.

Joshi urged people to visit the Maha Kumbh at least once, saying all misconceptions about India would disappear upon witnessing how different sects coexist as a unified society.

The exiled Tibetan defence minister, Gyari Dolma, called the event historic, noting that it marked a significant step toward fostering closeness between Sanatan Dharma and Buddhism.

She emphasised that while Buddhism has various sects, such as Mahayana, Hinayana and Vajrayana, this gathering brought them all together, creating a shared sense of purpose, according to the statement.

She expressed her joy at seeing the monks and lamas walking side by side, affirming that Buddhists and Sanatanis have always been united and will continue to move forward together, the statement said.

Bhante Nag Vansha from Myanmar, attending the Maha Kumbh for the first time, highlighted the deep similarities between Buddhism and Sanatan Dharma, emphasising their shared commitment to world peace.

He expressed his wish to see India and its people prosper and thanked the Indian government for its support to Buddhist initiatives.

Bhante Sheel Ratan from the International Buddhist Research Institute asserted that those who follow the Sanatan path and engage in righteous deeds never suffer and that India will once again emerge as a spiritual leader for the world.

RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar spoke about the vision of a united India, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiment that the country offers not war but the wisdom of Buddha, according to the statement.

Kumar said a united India would lead to a world free from war, caste discrimination and poverty.

He expressed hope that the resolutions passed at the Maha Kumbh would shape a new India and a new world based on peace and equality, the statement said.

The call for unity resonated strongly during the grand procession of Buddhist monks from various countries. As they marched through the Maha Kumbh fairground, Sector 17 echoed with chants of "May Lord Buddha's compassion prevail" and "Long live Emperor Ashoka".

The procession, which started from the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samagam site and concluded at Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj's camp, aimed to reinforce the message that Sanatan Dharma and Buddhism have always been, and will always remain, united.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar said the event was organised to foster national and international cooperation, harmony and compassion between Sanatan Dharma and Buddhism.

He envisioned an India that is free from violence, riots and forced religious conversions, emphasising that unity is key to ensuring safety and guiding the world towards righteousness.

The event saw participation from Buddhist monks, bhantes and lamas representing various traditions of Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Tibet, Japan, Korea, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

Among the notable attendees were Bhante Buddha Priya Vishva, Bhante Rajkumar Shravasti, Bhante Avashvajeet Pratapgarh, Bhikshuni Sumenta, Bhante Anuruddha Kanpur, Bhante Sanghpriya Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), Bhante Bodhi Rakshit, Bhante Dhamma Deep (Auraiya), Bhante Bodhi Ratan (Mainpuri) and Bhante Sangh Ratan.

