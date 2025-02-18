Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) Due to the effect of a new western disturbance, many places in Rajasthan are likely to remain cloudy from Tuesday with a possibility of light rains at some places, a MeT Department spokesperson said.

There is a possibility of cloudy weather and light rains in the western and northern parts of the state from February 18 to 20. A drizzle is also likely at some places in Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Bikaner on February 18.

Light rains are also expected at some places in Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, Bikaner, and Jodhpur on February 19 and 20.

The weather in the state remained mainly dry in the 24 hours till Monday morning. During this time, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius in Sangaria (Hanumangarh).

The minimum temperature in capital Jaipur was recorded 17.7 degrees Celsius.

