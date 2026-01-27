New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Congress is looking to raise issues of national importance in the upcoming budget session of the Parliament, including the National Rural Employment Bill, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and various environmental issues affecting the country.

The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group met on Tuesday at the residence of Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to discuss a list of key issues, including the VB G RAM G Act (known earlier as MGNREGA) and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), as the party is looking to discuss these issues in the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

After the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said, "CPP President Sonia Gandhi chaired the meeting. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi and all senior leadership were present. We discussed the budget session and the issues that we plan on raising during the session. The biggest issue is MGNREGA...Environmental issues, the issue of Ladakh and J&K, and the foreign policy issues will also be raised..."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has called for a meeting of the INDIA bloc parties on Wednesday morning to finalise a joint strategy for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

Congress leader K Suresh said, "Tomorrow at 10 AM, a meeting of the INDIA bloc has been called by Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, we will discuss the current situation of MGNREGA and SIR. After that, we will decide when to demand time for discussion on MGNREGA and SIR in the House."

An all-party meeting was held on January 27 to discuss the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament, with the opposition parties expected to mention the issues they intend to raise during the budget session.

The Budget Session will commence on January 28 and continue till April 2, with an intersession break. The first phase is scheduled from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will run from March 9 to April 2.

The Budget Session will have 30 sittings, and the Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented on February 1.

The budget session began with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. (ANI)

