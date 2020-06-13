India News | Mh: 2 Inmates Escape from Temporary Facility of Yerawada Jail

Pune, Jun 13 (PTI) Two inmates escaped from the temporary facility of Yerawada Central Jail here in Maharashtra on Saturday by cutting bars of a toilet, an official said.

The inmates were lodged at a hostel of the state social justice department which has been converted into a temporary jail in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Recently arrested inmates have been lodged at this facility of the Yerawada jail since last month.

"Two inmates, arrested recently in different crimes, were lodged at this facility. On Saturday morning, they escaped by cutting bars of a toilet," said a senior jail official.

A case has been lodged at Yerawada police station. PTI

