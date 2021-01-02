New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry has approved Y+ category security for Member of Parliament from West Bengal Sunil Kumar Mondal, a senior government official confirmed on Saturday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked to provide security to him.

Under the Y+ security cover, a person is given protection by 11 security personnel including two gunmen (plus four on rotation) for mobile security, and one (plus four on rotation) for residence security.

Mondal who was elected to Lok Sabha from Bardhaman Purba constituency on the ticket of Trinamool Congress (TMC) has recently joined BJP.

Last year in December, he was stopped allegedly by TMC workers while he was on his way to the BJP party office at Hastings.

Earlier, after Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the TMC and joined BJP, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to provide 'Z' category security to the leader. (ANI)

