New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry on Friday cautioned four Northeastern states -- Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh -- bordering Myanmar against influx from the neighbouring country in view of the largescale protests following a coup there, and asked them to take appropriate actions as per law.

In a communication, the home ministry told the four states to guard against the influx of civilians and government officials from Myanmar and take all precautions to deal with any such situation, officials said.

The four states were also told to take action as per the law if they found anyone entering India or trying to sneak into the country, they said.

The Mizoram government has recently said 16 people from Myanmar crossed over to India, of which 11 have claimed that they were police personnel.

After the entry of Myanmarese nationals, authorities of that country had requested the Mizoram administration to send back eight policemen, who crossed over to the northeastern state to take refuge, following last month's military coup in the neighbouring country.

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long porous border with Myanmar.

Mass demonstrations are being held in Myanmar against the declaration of a year-long emergency by the country's armed forces.

India is not a signatory to the UN Convention on refugees.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had also said several people from Myanmar tried to enter Manipur but returned on seeing the presence of a large number of security personnel. Manipur shares a 398-km border with Myanmar.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 520-km border with Myanmar while Nagaland shares a 215 km border with the country.

The total length of the India-Myanmar border is 1,643 km, which is unfenced and porus.

