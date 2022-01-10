New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Ahead of polls, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said it is "on its toes" in a bid to counter fake and morphed videos being pushed into the country for circulation from across the international borders during the upcoming elections to five states.

A senior MHA officer said that a bunch of operatives working on behest of Pakistan's ISI agency and generating fake and morphed videos to destabilize normalcy in the country during elections.

He said that Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of MHA basically prevents misuse of cyber space for furthering the cause of extremist and terrorist groups.

"We are coordinating with I4C, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), cyber volunteers and other concerned agencies to stop spread of videos that could disrupt peace in the country," he said.

On Sunday, Delhi Police identified 46-Pakistan-based Twitter handles which were engaged in spreading a fake video in which culprits tried to show that a Cabinet meeting is discussing a matter which is "against Sikh community".

He added that after smuggling narcotics and explosives from drones, Pakistan is spreading morph videos in politically sensitive Punjab region. The intelligence agencies are keeping watch morphed videos of India-China relased in cyberspace.

"We request people to be careful and verify such sensitive contents before posting on social media or forwarding it on WhatsApp and Telegram. They can also report about such information on MHA website" he added.

After getting requests from various agencies and state police regarding Telegram channels spreading hate and misinformation in the form of videos and pictures, they have got them blocked. (ANI)

