Mumbai, Jan 10: Mumbai on Monday reported 13,648 new COVID-19 cases, around 30 per cent or 5,826 less than the previous day, and five fatalities, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

Mumbai's tally of infections now stands at 9,28,220 and the death toll at 16,411, it said.

A total of 59,242 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Monday as against 68,249 the day before, the BMC said.

This is the third day in a row that the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have dipped.

