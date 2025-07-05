New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded the security cover of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami from the 'Y+' category in Tamil Nadu to the 'Z+' category within the state, sources said.

Additionally, the 71-year-old leader will now be provided 'Z' category protection across the rest of India.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), currently responsible for Edappadi K. Palaniswami's 'Y+' security, will soon upgrade his protection in line with the latest directives issued by the MHA earlier this week based on specific security review inputs provided by the Intelligence Bureau.

The decision comes amid an assessment of potential security threats and follows standard protocol based on inputs from central security agencies.

Under the 'Z+' category, Palaniswami will now be guarded by an elite team of around 55 personnel, including commandos, for close protection in Tamil Nadu. The 'Z' category cover across India ensures continued high-level security during his movements outside the state.

After resigning as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in May 2021, Palaniswami remains the leader of the opposition in the state assembly. He continues to shape the direction of AIADMK, including key decisions ahead of elections and alliances, such as nominating candidates for the Rajya Sabha.

In 2022-23, Palaniswami navigated a leadership tussle with O Panneerselvam. Following a favourable Supreme Court and Madras High Court verdict, he was formally elected as the sixth General Secretary of AIADMK in March 2023. (ANI)

