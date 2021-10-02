Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Militants hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening but there was no damage due to the explosion, police said.

"The incident occurred at about 6:50 PM. Militants hurled a grenade towards 40 Battalion CRPF bunker at K P Road in the south Kashmir district," a police official said.

He said the grenade missed the target and exploded nearby without causing any loss.

The attack came as militants shot dead a civilian in Srinagar this evening.

Terrorists fired at Majid Ahmad, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar at Karan Nagar, injuring him critically, a police official said, adding that he was shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

