Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Kerala government has decided to implement emergency measures to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the voters' list, as per an official statement.

District Collectors have been instructed to take measures at a "war-footing" to issue the required documents to those who do not possess adequate records. No fees will be charged for issuing documents during this period, and any existing fees will be waived, the statement read.

The state cabinet had earlier decided to establish sufficient local-level help desks to assist the public in enrolling their names in the electoral roll. District Collectors have also been directed to set up hearing centres wherever required, ensuring adequate infrastructure so that the public does not face any inconvenience. Volunteer services and sufficient hearing officers will be arranged at these centres as needed.

Online application submission facilities will be available at all help desks. The IT Department has been directed to reduce service charges levied by Akshaya Centres.

Officials said Booth Level Officers must be appointed within two days at polling stations where the posts are vacant or where officers have not yet been appointed. Vacancies in the ERO, AERO, and Additional AERO posts resulting from retirements will be filled immediately. Leave preparatory to retirement (LPR) will be granted only after substitute officers are appointed. Transfers of concerned officials have been prohibited during this period, and no leave will be granted without prior permission.

Additionally, awareness campaigns will be conducted to include all eligible voters who were omitted from the draft electoral roll. In cases where certificates are delayed in the K-SMART system, the Local Self-Government Department has been asked to explore arrangements to issue certificates directly through panchayats. Instructions have also been given to set up K-SMART help desks at camps.

A high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary reviewed the situation in detail and issued necessary directions to all concerned departments.

The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring voting rights for every eligible citizen and said the state has consistently demanded that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process include all eligible voters. In this context, village-level help desks have been launched to ensure that no eligible voter is left out. Those whose names were omitted from the voters' list have been urged to make use of the facility.

According to the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar the state achieved 100 per cent digitisation of the enumeration forms under the SIR process, with the draft electoral roll published on December 23. Hearings related to objections and claims concerning the draft list began immediately after the publish of the draft list, and will continue till 22 January 2026. (ANI)

