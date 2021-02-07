New Delhi, February 7: Delhiites woke up to shallow fog, with the minimum temperature settling at 8.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature was one notch below the season's average, MeT officials said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky during the day time. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent. Mumbai vs Delhi Winter Funny Memes Trend Online: 'Tuada Winter Winter, Sadda Winter Garmi', Say Mumbaikars as North Indians Dismiss Mumbai's Idea of Cold!.

The minimum temperature is likely settle at 8 degrees Celsius on Monday, the weather department said.

