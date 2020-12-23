Mumbaikars, are you wearing your jackets and enjoying the chilly weather? The city is seeing considerably low temperatures in the last few days. But then what's cold for those in Mumbai is pleasant or rather regular for those residing up north. Since the last few days, North India is experiencing a cold wave situation. Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand feeling the winter chills with minimum temperatures. As Delhi too braces the chilly weather, Mumbaikars feeling cold becomes a joke for many. Among the many Dilli Ki Sardi jokes and Mumbai winter memes that are trending online, Mumbai Vs Delhi Winter memes are also being shared.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that cold wave conditions are expected to intensify in Maharashtra over the next few days. Mumbai being a coastal city has a humid climate all throughout the year and winters are rare. So when the temperatures do dip a little, it does make a talking point online. But compared to the rest of the Northern States, it cannot be called winters in Mumbai. So the same sentiment has been shared online with funny winter memes and jokes, drawing comparison between Mumbai and Delhi temperatures. Shehnaz Gill's Tuada Sadda memes are being used to make jokes on Mumbai vs Delhi winters.

Check Funny Memes on Mumbai vs Delhi Winter:

Temp Drop, Winter Attire Out

Normalise!

normalise👏feeling👏cold👏in👏mumbai👏winters — Sakshi Shivdasani (@ughshutupsakshi) December 22, 2020

Meri Koi Feelings Nahi Hai?

Mumbai people legit went tuada winter cold, sadda winter garmi?😭👍 — आ𝘬𝘢ஷ்🦆// scott's trott (@awwwkash) December 23, 2020

Tuada Sadda Winter!

LOL

Winter? What winter? Mumbai has no winter! Kehte kehte mujhe thand lag gayi 😭 — Momzilla (@Velvetyvirgo) December 23, 2020

Kuch Bhi Nahi Hai!

Mumbai people: We are feeling really cold in at 19°C Delhi people: pic.twitter.com/6yft3sH5Px — Vishal kokate (@kokaaaaaa_) December 22, 2020

North Indians to Mumbaikars RN

Mumbai people : its soo cold North Indians: pic.twitter.com/leyOmiAJhX — bi hoe (@mitochoendrion) December 22, 2020

True True!

Wow Bombay ppl can't say they are feeling cold without north Indians acting like it's a personal insult to them and their ancestors — anti pigeon (@aluminiummaiden) December 22, 2020

Previously, taking bath in winters has also been a topic of making memes and jokes online. Meanwhile, Mumbaikars you can continue to wear your jackets and enjoy the pleasant weather and don't forget to laugh off with these memes and spread some warmth and laughter.

