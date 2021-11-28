New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity was recorded at 93 per cent.

The weather department has predicted shallow fog during the day.

The maximum temperature will settle around 27 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The air quality index was recorded in the very poor category at 400, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

