Kota (Raj), Mar 14 (PTI) A woman mining labourer was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her drunk husband in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The couple belonged to Guna district in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, Kailash Bheel (42), who was in an inebriated condition, had an argument with his wife, Mangubai (37), over his drinking habit on Saturday.

In a fit of rage, Bheel attacked the victim with a stone leading to her death, said Sampat Singh, SHO, Dabi Police Station.

The body was found by the couple's relatives on Sunday. They then informed the police.

Bheel has been detained and is being interrogated, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)