New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh interacted with Industry partners and beneficiaries under the Samarth scheme on Friday.

The Minister interacted with beneficiaries from different sectors, including handloom, handicraft, jute, and silk, under the Samarth scheme.

Beneficiaries shared their experiences of the benefits given to them, which are strengthening their livelihoods.

During the interaction, the beneficiaries and industry partners shared the scheme's impact and success stories with the Union Minister.

The Union Minister highlighted the significance of the textile sector in India as one of the largest employment-generating sectors and the benefits provided to them through various schemes of the Ministry of Textiles, including the Samarth scheme.

During the interaction, industry representatives presented their views on the present status of the Samarth scheme, including challenges to be addressed, growth potential, and opportunities for skilled manpower to make India a global hub of Textiles.

So far, under the Samarth scheme, 4.32 lakh beneficiaries have been trained, 3.20 lakh have received placements, with 88 per cent of women beneficiaries.

By empowering women in textile production, craftsmanship, and innovation, the scheme is driving gender-inclusive development.

The scheme extends across India, making skill development accessible from Jammu & Kashmir to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The government focus on increasing textile manufacturing, modernising infrastructure, fostering innovation, and upgrading technology through skilled manpower, which will strengthen India's position as a global textile hub.

The Samarth scheme for capacity building in the textile sector is a demand-driven, placement-oriented skilling initiative that is a significant step towards developing workforce empowerment.

Samarth aims to incentivise and supplement the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organised textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding spinning and weaving. (ANI)

