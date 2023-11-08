New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has successfully completed the month-long Special Campaign 3.0, the government said in a release.

As per the release, the main focus of the campaign remained the disposal of pending matters, prioritizing space management, improving the workplace experience and cleanliness drives with in the Ministry.

The preparatory phase of the Special Campaign 3.0 started from September 15 to identify targets for various activities of the campaign.

The main campaign was initiated on October 2 which culminated on the October 31.

The identified activities included disposal of Public Grievances, References from Members of Parliament, cleanliness drives, weeding out of files etc.

During the Special Campaign, 263 physical files were reviewed, out of which 47 files were weeded out; 145 e-files identified for review were closed. The Special Campaign 3.0 in the Ministry resulted in the freeing of 60 square feet of space and the generation of Rs 3,45,000 in revenue by disposing of scrap materials.

All the targets were identified and achieved by the Ministry during the campaign period. Progress of the campaign was being monitored and the latest reports were regularly uploaded on the SCDPM 3.0 Portal hosted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. All the officers/officials participated most willfully in undertaking a cleanliness campaign and reducing the pendency.

The Ministry also used Social Media to increase the outreach to the public and highlighted its efforts under Special Campaign 3.0.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has resolved to continue with this spirit to achieve the goals of a healthy and hygienic office ecosystem. (ANI)

