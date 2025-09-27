New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Tourism celebrated World Tourism Day 2025 on Saturday with a focus on "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation", according to the Ministry of Tourism.

The event brought together distinguished stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and civil society, reaffirming India's commitment toward fostering cultural exchange, driving economic growth, and advancing sustainable practices in tourism.

The celebration was graced by Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog as Chief Guest. Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum & Natural Gas, presided over the event, Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, delivered the welcome address. Reflecting the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) theme, the event highlighted tourism's role in sustainable transformation and its significance in India's journey towards "Viksit Bharat 2047".

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog said, Tourism is not just about leisure; it is a powerful instrument for economic transformation, environmental stewardship, and social inclusion. Globally, it has shown by various countries that, how sustainable tourism can preserve biodiversity while generating livelihoods. India has the same potential, but we must embed sustainability at the core of our strategy, not at the margins. To unlock this potential, we need convergence: transport, urban development, digital technology, and infrastructure must work hand in hand. Seamless connectivity across road, rail, air, and waterways can make destinations more accessible, spread benefits beyond major hubs, and reduce pressure on overcrowded sites. Public-private collaboration is essential, linking industry investment with community participation and environmental safeguards.

As we look ahead to Viksit Bharat 2047, our vision must be of a tourism sector that is green, inclusive, and future-ready where communities are not just participants but beneficiaries, and where India's cultural and natural wealth is showcased to the world with pride.

Minister of State for Tourism emphasized India's sustained efforts to embed sustainability throughout its initiatives highlighting schemes such as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASHAD, promoting eco-friendly accommodations, rural and village tourism, and technological advancement through revamped online platforms. Collaboration with states, industry, civil society, and local communities was showcased as central to India's inclusive and resilient tourism growth.

He stated that tourism cannot thrive in isolation, it requires strong linkages with transportation, infrastructure, and allied services. India has placed connectivity at the heart of its tourism vision. Investments in airports, highways, inland waterways, and railways are ensuring seamless travel experiences for domestic and international visitors. Initiatives like UDAN, improved last-mile connectivity to tourist sites, and integrated multi-modal transport hubs are making tourist destinations more accessible and inclusive. By strengthening cross-sectoral synergies, we are transforming tourism into a driver of holistic regional development.

Key outcomes of the celebration included the signing of MoUs with Netflix, Atithi Foundation, and leading Online Travel Agencies (OTAs). The Netflix partnership aims to promote Indian destinations through cinematic storytelling, with curated trailers and global outreach. MoUs with Atithi Foundation and OTAs seek to bolster strategic research, innovation, capacity building, and post-travel visitor feedback collection to enable data-driven policy decisions by States and Union Territories.

During the event Project Management Information System (PMIS) was launched, providing a digital platform for real-time monitoring and management of tourism infrastructure projects, driving efficiency and transparency. Additionally, the Ministry released the 66th edition of the India Tourism Data Compendium, marking record international and domestic arrivals, employment generation, and robust economic contributions. India now ranks 20th globally in international tourist arrivals and continues strengthening its tourism infrastructure.

A booklet "Guide to MUDRA Loans for Homestays" was launched, providing a step-by-step guide to stakeholders for online application for the loan through the Jan Samarth portal.

A high-level panel on transportation and connectivity featured senior officials from road, aviation, railways, and shipping ministries, emphasizing seamless, multimodal links as key to sustainable growth. Thematic sessions highlighted case studies such as Mahakumbh 2025 and the Statue of Unity, alongside discussions on Destination Management Organizations (DMOs) and the use of AI, AR/VR, and digital twins to enhance planning and visitor experiences.

The World Tourism Day 2025 celebration reaffirmed India's resolve to make tourism a movement for building a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future, demonstrating leadership on the world stage while embracing innovation, cross-sectoral synergies, and people-centric development. (ANI)

