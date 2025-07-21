Gangtok, Jul 21 (PTI) A teenager died and three others of a family were injured after their vehicle fell into a ravine in Mangan district of Sikkim, officials said.

The accident occurred around 10.30 pm on Sunday when the vehicle was moving from Gangtok towards Ringhim village.

Emergency evacuation was conducted by the police with the help of locals, they said.

A 13-year-old child died on the spot, while the three injured persons were taken to STNM Hospital in Gangtok, the officials said.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

