Pali (Rajasthan) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has rescued a minor girl from Pali, Rajasthan. She had gone missing from Bardhaman, West Bengal, since August 2023. The case was registered by CBI on February 16, 2024, in compliance with the order dated February 8, 2024, passed by the High Court of Calcutta in W.P. No. 793 of 2024.

The missing girl had disappeared on August 9, 2023, when she had gone for tuition and did not return. It was believed that she had been kidnapped.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Records Highest-Ever Daily Ridership With Over 81.8 Lakh Journeys on August 8.

Initially, the case was investigated by the local police and then by the CID, West Bengal. Thereafter, on the petition of the mother of the missing girl, the High Court at Calcutta transferred the case to the CBI.

Based on the information received from sources and CDR (Call Detail Record) analysis, leads were obtained that the missing girl might have been sent to district Pali in Rajasthan.

Also Read | Punjab Drug Haul: Former Security Officer of Punjab Congress MLA Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case.

Accordingly, the CBI team visited Pali, Rajasthan, and after verifying the information, the missing girl was recovered from the residence of the accused at Pali, Rajasthan, on August 8, 2025.

The investigation revealed that the missing girl was a minor when she went missing and was shown as a major in the affidavits created for her marriage. She was sold twice for marriage. It is suspected that this incident could be part of a bigger human trafficking network.

After the rescue of the girl, CBI arrested five persons on August 8, in connection with the case and produced them in the Court of Judicial Magistrate, Marwad Junction, District Pali on August 9, 2025, which granted Transit Remand for three days in respect of all accused persons for their production before the Court of Additional District & Sessions Judge at Purba Bardhaman in West Bengal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)