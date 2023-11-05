Jind (Haryana) [India], November 5 (ANI): In a minor rape case in Haryana's Jind, the special and fast track court (POCSO) of the additional district has awarded a 20-year rigorous jail to the accused in connection with raping a minor girl in Haryana's Jind district on Saturday.

Moreover, the ADSJ has imposed a fine of Rs 24,500 and ordered to face an extra two years and 11 months.

As per the police spokesperson of Jind district, the victim's family members approached Narwana city police on December 5, 2021, alleging that the accused identified as Abhishek, a native of Narwana town had entered their house and raped the minor girl.

The accused had threatened to kill her if revealed the truth before anyone. Thereafter, the police investigation officer sub-inspector, Mukesh Rani probed the matter and produced sufficient evidence before the court.

Police had booked the accused under section 354D, (Whoever commits the offence of stalking shall be punished on first conviction with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years) 452, (Whoever commits house-trespass, having made preparation for causing hurt to any person or for assaulting any person, or for wrongfully restraining any person, or for putting and person in fear of hurt, or of assault, or of wrongful restraint, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven year) 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, and POCSO (4, 6' 8) against the accused in which he received 20-year rigorous imprisonment on Saturday.

The ADSJ Dr Chander Hass sentenced him to 20 years under POCSO (6), two years rigorous jail in POCSO (12), six months rigorous jail under 506 and two years rigorous jail under section 452.

Moreover, he asked to provide a relief of Rs 4 lakh to the victim through district legal services authority and Rs 20,000 from the fine amount. (ANI)

