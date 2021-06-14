Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Refuting the allegation of fraud by Opposition parties in purchasing land worth at an inflated price for the Ram temple premises, Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Sunday termed the charges as "misleading and motivated by political hatred".

In a release, Rai replied to the Oppositions' allegations and said that all lands that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far have been bought at a price much less than the open market cost.

"After the Supreme Court's decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on November 9, 2019, innumerable people from across the country started coming to Ayodhya to buy land. Land prices have increased. The plot on which newspaper discussion is being conducted is a very prominent place near the railway station. The land that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far has been bought at a price much less than the open market price," Rai said.

He added that buying and selling of the land are being done on the basis of mutual dialogue and consent.

"After taking consent, the consent form is signed. All types of court fees and stamp papers are being purchased online. The purchase of land is being done on the basis of the consent letter, accordingly, the entire value is transferred online to the seller's account," he said.

"Some political leaders are misleading people. It is meant to mislead society, the people concerned are political and hence motivated by political hatred," Rai added.

Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan Pandey made corruption allegations against Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and sought a CBI probe into the matter.

"The Trust purchased a piece of land, which had been bought in Rs 2 crores just 10 minutes before, in Rs 18.5 crores on March 18," he alleged.

He also said that Trust member Anil Mishra and Mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyay are witnesses in both the sale agreements.

Taking to Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, also made similar allegations. Attaching several documents with the Tweet, Singh said: "Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari bought land worth Rs 2 crores at 7:10 pm. At 7:15 pm, Champat Rai of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust bought this land from them for Rs 18.5 crores." (ANI)

