Jammu, Jul 12 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, triggering a protest by his relatives, officials said on Sunday.

The body of Mohan Lal, a resident of Gram Morh, was recovered from a field on Saturday night, a day after he reportedly went missing, the officials said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 4,244 COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 1,38,470: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

A police official said inquest proceedings had been started to ascertain the cause of his death.

The deceased's body was handed over to his family after completion of legal and medical formalities.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Sachin Pilot Has Support of 30 MLAs and Few Independents, Says Report.

However, the relatives and neighbours took the body to the main 'chowk' and staged a protest against his death.

"We suspect murder and want justice for the victim," one of the protesters said.

They later dispersed peacefully after a local police officer visited the scene and assured proper investigation in the case, the officials said, adding the deceased was later cremated by his family. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)