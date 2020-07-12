New Delhi, July 12: Amid Rajasthan political crisis, news agency ANI sources reported that Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has the support of 30 Indian National Congress MLAs and few independent MLAs. The legislators have pledged their support to Pilot with whatever decision he takes, sources said. Rajasthan to Go MP Way? Congress Govt on Shaky Grounds Amid 'Gehlot-Pilot Power Tussle', All About The Political Crisis.

Pilot is currently in Delhi with few party MLAs amid speculations that he is in talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple Congress government in Rajasthan. The saffron party, however, denied any interference in political development. Jyotiraditya Scindia Reacts to Rajasthan Congress Crisis, Says 'Sad to See Sachin Pilot Being Sidelined'.

Rajasthan Congress MLA Rohit Bohra who went to Delhi said that he went to the national capital for personal reason and urged media to not create controversy. "We went to Delhi due to personal reasons. If media says we went there for this reason or that, then it's not our problem. We don't want to be part of any controversy. We are the soldiers of Congress and will be with the party till our last breath," he said.

Another MLA Danish Abrar who went to Delhi said that they were not approached bu BJP. "Sachin Pilot ji is president of Rajasthan Congress and I'm secretary of state party unit so my meeting with Sachin ji is a routine exercise. We - Chetan Dudi, Rohit Behra and I - have not been approached by BJP," he said.

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of Congress MLAs and other supporters of his government on Sunday night. He had alleged that BJP leaders are promising Rs 10-15 crores to legislators to switch allegiances and destabilise his government.

