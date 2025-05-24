New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary on Saturday praised the progress made in the areas of education and skill development in the North East at the 'Rising North East Investors Summit' held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, saying that Mizoram had become India's first fully literate state.

Speaking at the summit, Chaudhary said, "The prospects of skill development have been extended to the grassroots there. Education has improved significantly. Two days ago, Mizoram announced that it has become India's first fully literate state. They have a literacy rate of more than 90 per cent."

He stated that this milestone highlighted the growing success of national educational reforms and grassroots initiatives to improve literacy and foundational learning.

The minister credited these achievements to the combined efforts made under the government's 'Skilful India' initiative. He emphasised the importance of foundational education, stating, "This shows the efforts of increasing fluency and numeracy at the foundational level, making the 'Skilful India' effort successful."

According to Chaudhary, one of the key reasons behind the success in the North East was the emphasis on regional languages, as laid out in the National Education Policy (NEP).

He added, "Additionally, the preference given to regional languages, as per NEP, proves that the learning outcomes of children of North East have improved because their mother tongues are being used."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with the aim of highlighting the North East Region as a land of opportunity, attracting global and domestic investment, and bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers on a single platform.

The next Rising Northeaste Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar were present among other dignitaries at the event.

The Rising North East Investors Summit, a two-day event from May 23-24, is the culmination of various pre-summit activities, such as a series of roadshows, and states' roundtables, including the Ambassador's Meet and Bilateral Chambers Meet, organised by the Central government with active support from the state governments of the North Eastern Region.

The Summit will include ministerial sessions, Business-to-Government sessions, Business-to-Business meetings, startups, and exhibitions of policy and related initiatives taken by state governments and Central ministries for investment promotion.

The main focus sectors of investment promotion include Tourism and Hospitality, Agro-Food Processing and allied sectors; Textiles, Handloom, and Handicrafts; Healthcare; Education and Skill Development; Information Technology or Information Technology Enabled Services; Infrastructure and Logistics; Energy; and Entertainment and Sports. (ANI)

