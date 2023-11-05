Aizawl (Mizoram)[India], November 5 (ANI): Election campaign ended in Mizoram on Sunday evening for the November 7 polls to 40 assembly seats in the state.

As Mizoram is a Christian majority state, leaders of all political parties visited the church for Sunday prayers.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga also visited the Zarkawt Presbyterian Church near his residence and refused to answer the questions asked by the media about the elections.

Speaking on the preparation for the assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mizoram election Madhup Vyas told ANI, "Preparations are going as per the schedule which has been prescribed by the ECI. We are all prepared for polling on November 7. We have prepared 1,276 polling stations and have provided all the assured minimum facilities. The voters' list was finalised as per the second special summary revision. We have 174 candidates contesting for 40 assembly seats."

According to the CEO Mizoram website, the total number of electors in Mizoram stands at 8,51,895. Out of which 4,12,969 are male, 4,38,925 are female and 1(one) third gender. There are a total of 4,973 service voters in Mizoram.

First-time voters who are in the age group 18-19 years stand at 50,611. The sex ratio of voters in Mizoram is 1,063. The electoral population (EP) ratio stands at 63.27. The total number of polling stations is 1276, out of which 525 fall in urban areas and 751 in rural areas.

"A total of 10,585 voters have already voted before the scheduled date. Of them, 2059 are those over 80 years of age or persons with disabilities and 8526 are service voters or poll personnel who have cast postal ballots," Chief Electoral Officer Vyas added.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat.

Mizoram is one of the five states which is set to undergo polls. Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first phase of polling for 20 seats scheduled for November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17. Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes in all the five states will be done on December 3. (ANI)

