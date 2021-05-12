Aizawl, May 12 (PTI) Mizoram on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 240 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,035, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 23 as a 44-year-old man from Aizawl district succumbed to the disease at the Zoram Medical College on Tuesday night, he said.

Of the 240 fresh cases, Aizawl district reported the highest cases at 183, followed by Serchhip and Kolasib districts, which reported 20 and 14 cases respectively.

The remaining cases were reported from Lunglei, Saitual, Siaha, Lawngtlai and Khawzawl districts.

Forty-three personnel of Assam Rifles, eight Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and two healthcare workers were among the newly infected people, he said.

Over 30 children have also tested positive for COVID- 19, he said.

According to the official, at least 3,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 6.20 per cent of them came out positive for COVID-19.

Sixty-five patients have travel history and the rest were found to have locally contracted the virus, he said.

Of the 240 patients, 71 have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram now has 2,010 active COVID-19 cases, while 6,002 people have recovered from the infection.

The state has tested 3,37,235 samples for COVID-19 till date.

Meanwhile, State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 2,28,713 people have been vaccinated of which 51,260 people have received both doses of the vaccine till Tuesday.

