Aizawl, Jun 10 (PTI) Mizoram on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 347 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 14,534, an official said.

Of the new cases, 246 were reported from Aizawl district, followed by 50 from Kolasib, 31 from Lawngtlai and 12 from Lunglei.

The remaining cases were recorded in several other districts.

As many as 81 children are among the new patients, the official said.

Thirteen new coronavirus-positive people have travel history, while others were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Of the 347 patients, 188 have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the official, the single-day infection rate was at 10.39 per cent as the new cases were detected from 3,337 sample tests.

Mizoram now has 3,585 active cases, and at least 122 people were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,891.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is at 74.94 per cent.

Fifty-eight people have died of the COVID infection so far, the official said.

The northeastern state has tested 4,21,135 samples for COVID-19 thus far.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 2,77,502 people have been inoculated with 52,826 of them having received both doses of the vaccine till Wednesday. PTI

