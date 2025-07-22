Aizawl, Jul 22 (PTI) Mizoram's apex student organisation Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) on Tuesday "blamed" the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) for its alleged negligence in the "poor condition" of NH-306/6, a vital link for the state.

The student body also threatened to close the NHIDCL office in Aizawl if it continues to ignore the dilapidated condition of the state's primary lifeline.

NH-306 is the vital link for Mizoram connecting the state with Assam's Silchar town. A portion of the national highway is called NH-6, and all supplies from other states come through this national highway.

Oil tanker operators ceased operation from July 19 due to the dilapidated condition of the Sairang-Kawnpui sector of the national highway, severely affecting oil supply to the state.

MZP president H Lalthianghlima alleged that the national highway has been neglected by NHIDCL although it took full control over it in March this year.

He said that the student organisation will close the NHIDCL office in Aizawl if it continues to ignore the cry of the people.

He also blamed the company's executive director, Virendra Jakhar, for taking leave at this critical time.

"We are very disappointed that the executive director is taking leave till August 7 at a time when we face an enormous crisis over connectivity due to the deplorable state of our lifeline. We want Jakhar not to return to Mizoram, and his deputation period should not be extended," Lalthianghlima said.

Jakhar said that the NHIDCL has been repairing the dilapidated sections of the NH-6/306 since July 10 after it has finally taken over the full stretch of the national highway, including the Sairang-Kawnpui and Bilkhawthlir-Kolasib sectors, which were earlier under the state government.

He said that heavy traffic and rain hampered the ongoing repair work.

In early July, a Kolasib unit of Mizoram Tipper Association repaired the Sairang-Kawnpui sector, which was worst affected by monsoon, preventing trucks carrying essential commodities, including fuel, from plying on the sector for six days, resulting in acute shortage of oil in the state.

Earlier on Monday, various civil society organisations and commercial vehicle operators also wrote to the NHIDCL headquarters in Delhi urging it to repair the national highway.

On Monday, the Mizoram government had sanctioned Rs 1 crore from the state's exchequer to repair the dilapidated sections and address the persistent connectivity issue.

