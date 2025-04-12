Aizawl, Apr 12 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said the state government will construct a house-cum-hostel for the Bru community here, fulfilling their long-standing demand.

Addressing the Boisu festival—a traditional New Year celebration of the Bru community—Lalduhoma said the government is committed to addressing the aspirations of Bru students and ensuring inclusivity in the state's development agenda.

"A Bru house-cum-hostel will be constructed at Tanhril, on the outskirts of Aizawl. Financial provision has already been made for the project," the chief minister said during the event, which was organised by the Bru Student Association (BSA) and attended by nearly 1,000 students currently studying and working in the city.

Highlighting Mizoram's diverse ethnic composition, the CM said various communities in the state have lived together in peace and mutual respect for decades.

"This spirit of unity and understanding is the cornerstone of Mizoram's identity as one of the most peaceful and progressive states in the country," he said.

He emphasised that every citizen in India has the right to freedom to uphold and celebrate their distinct identity, customs and way of life.

"Whether from a large or small community, every individual must learn to coexist with others with dignity and mutual respect," he said.

Lalduhoma condemned all forms of discrimination, religious intolerance and coercion.

He asserted that Mizoram's strength lies in its foundation of peace and liberty, principles that must be safeguarded at all costs.

On drug abuse in the state, he called upon citizens to work together towards a drug-free Mizoram.

He stressed the need to strengthen both legal and customary laws in combating drug trafficking.

