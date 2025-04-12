Thane, April 12: Two days after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers protested against the use of Hindi signboards on the ongoing Metro Line 12 (Kalyan–Taloja) in Dombivli, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority started updating metro signboards with the Marathi language. On Friday, April 11, staff were seen replacing Hindi language with Marathi on all signboards on Metro Route 12.

It must be noted that Metro Route 12 is presently under construction in Dombivli. According to TOI, on Wednesday, April 9, MNS workers protested against the signboards being in Hindi on the ongoing Metro Line 12 (Kalyan–Taloja) in Dombivli. During their protest, MNS workers also blackened the portions of signboards written in Hindi. ‘We’re Not Taking Law Into Our Hands’: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Asks Party Workers To Stop Marathi Enforcement Movement, Says It’s Govt’s Duty To Implement Language Law in Maharashtra.

They also demanded that all information boards be displayed in Marathi, the official language of the state. The protests were a result of the absence of the Marathi language on the Metro route signboards, which were displayed only in Hindi and English. Former MNS corporator Prabhakar Jadhav led the protest on April 9.

Speaking about the use of Hindi on signboards at metro sites, Jadhav said, "In Maharashtra, priority should be given to Marathi. But an institution like MMRDA is using Hindi. That is why we blackened the signboards and demand that all boards be in Marathi." He also warned that if the changes are not made, they will deal with it in MNS style. ‘Nahi Aata Marathi, Kya Karega?’: MNS Workers Slap D-Mart Employee in Mumbai’s Versova for Not Speaking Marathi; Video Goes Viral.

On Thursday, April 10, MMRDA officials said that they re-instructed the contractor carrying out Metro work to use Marathi along with English on signboards. Following MMRDA’s instructions, the staff replaced Hindi with Marathi on all signboards on Friday, April 11. It must be noted that the MNS workers' protest in Thane comes days after party chief Raj Thackeray directed party workers to halt their aggressive campaign for enforcing Marathi usage in banks and establishments.

In a letter dated April 5, Raj Thackeray said that the onus lies with the government.

