Aizawl, Jan 31 (PTI) Mizoram minister Lalnghinglova Hmar has said that the state government will implement a 'Bana Kaih' (handholding) scheme to uplift the financial condition of labourers.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma is making massive efforts to develop labourers in the state, the party said in a statement on Friday.

The 'Bana Kaih' launched in September last year is the state's flagship programme to provide financial assistance and support primarily to entrepreneurs and farmers through a series of targeted programs designed to promote economic growth and self-sufficiency.

The state government has decided to implement the handholding scheme through the Mizoram Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MBOCWWB) to uplift the labourers, the statement quoted the labour, employment, skill development and entrepreneurship minister, Hmar, as saying in a conference in New Delhi.

Saying that Mizoram is a small state, Hmar also urged Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to give some relaxation regarding the implementation of labour laws.

