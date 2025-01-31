Gurgaon, January 31: A shocking incident of rape has come to light from Haryana, where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle's friend in Gurgaon. The alleged incident occurred in the DLF Phase 3 police limits area on the intervening night of January 28 and 29. Soon after the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused, who was later sent to judicial remand on Friday, January 30.

According to a report in The Times of India, the accused, identified as Pradeep (28), works as a cab driver. He was sent to judicial remand on Friday. The incident came to light after the victim's mother approached the police and lodged a case against the accused. After registering the complaint, cops sent the victim for a medical examination. Haryana Shocker: Woman Duped of INR 2 Lakh on Pretext of Doubling Money, Raped Repeatedly in Sohna.

During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the accused hails from Bihar and is currently staying in the DLF Phase 1 area. The incident took place on the night of January 28-19. Police officials learned that the victim's parents are housekeeping workers at a private company in the city. On Wednesday, January 28, the couple dropped their daughter off at her uncle's house because they had a night shift.

The next day, when the couple returned home from work at 6 AM, they went to pick up their daughter. This is when the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents. The survivor told her parents that her uncle fell asleep shortly after they dropped her at his place. Later, her uncle's friend came home and took her with him while offering her a fun ride in the city. Haryana Shocker: Man Rapes and Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Nuh After Kidnapping Her, Accused Harish Chandra Alias Churri Arrested (See Pic).

A senior police officer said that the accused took the minor girl to a friend's room nearby, where he raped her. After assaulting the minor girl, the accused dropped the victim at her uncle's house and left. The uncle, who got up from his sleep, was about to confront the girl when he saw her coming from outside. However, the victim's parents arrived the same. She immediately informed her parents about the rape.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

