Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has paid his last respects to the mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan at his residence in Chennai.

Elangovan passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. He was 75.

The state deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin accompanied the chief minister and also paid his tribute to the late leader.

Elangovan was hospitalized due to a lung-related issue and was undergoing intensive treatment for more than two weeks, according to the Tamil Nadu Congress.

Elangovan is survived by his wife and a son. At the time of his passing, he represented the Erode (East) constituency, previously held by his late son E. Thirumahan Everaa.

A prominent figure in Tamil Nadu politics, Elangovan was the son of EVK. Sampath, a founding member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Sampath later broke away from the DMK in 1961 and joined the Congress.

Elangovan, held the post of TNCC president twice, first from 2000 to 2002 and again from 2014 to 2016. (ANI)

