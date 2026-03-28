PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of Kratikal Tech Limited for IPO. The company is going public through an IPO to Invest in Threatcop FZ LLC, UAE and Threatcop AI Inc, USA for expenditure towards sales &marketing activities and development of workforce resources, Investment in product development and cover general corporate purposes. The company has plan to issue up to 30,00,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10 in the forthcoming IPO.

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About Kratikal Tech Limited:

Kratikal Tech Limited is an AI driven, Software-as-a-Service based cybersecurity company protecting more than 638 clients with a workforce over 184 skilled professionals.

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