Mumbai, March 28: Millions of people across more than 190 countries are preparing to switch off their lights tonight, Saturday, March 28, for Earth Hour. This year's event carries historical weight, marking exactly two decades since the grassroots movement first began in Sydney, Australia. Beyond the symbolic 60 minutes of darkness, the 20th anniversary aims to pivot the campaign from simple awareness toward "The Biggest Hour for Earth," encouraging participants to dedicate time to tangible environmental actions.

Earth Hour 2026 Date and Time: When to Switch Off Lights

Earth Hour is traditionally observed on the last Saturday of March. For 2026, the global "switch-off" is scheduled for:

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Local Time)

Because the event follows local time zones, the "wave of darkness" will begin in the Pacific Islands and move westward across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Bank Holiday Today, March 28, 2026? Know If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday.

The 2026 Theme: 'Give an Hour for Earth'

Organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the 2026 theme - "Give an Hour for Earth" - seeks to expand the movement's impact. While turning off non-essential lights remains the centrepiece, organisers are urging citizens to use those 60 minutes to engage with nature or adopt sustainable habits. In major hubs like New Delhi, utility providers like BSES have called upon millions of residents to participate, noting that collective action in previous years led to a reduction in power demand by over 260 MW in the city alone. Meanwhile, in Hanoi, the campaign is being linked to national energy security under the localised sub-theme, "Green Innovation, Green Future".

Earth Hour's Legacy of Two Decades

What started in 2007 as a single-city initiative has evolved into the world's largest grassroots environmental movement. Iconic landmarks - including the Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House, the Colosseum, and the Empire State Building - are confirmed to go dark tonight to signal a global commitment to the planet. Critics often point out that a single hour of darkness does little to lower carbon emissions in the long term. However, WWF maintains that the event’s true value lies in its ability to influence policy and spark lifestyle changes. Past Earth Hour campaigns have successfully lobbied for plastic bans in the Galapagos and helped drive the creation of a 3.4-million-hectare marine protected area in Argentina.

How To Participate in Earth Hour 2026

Participation is open to individuals, businesses, and government institutions. Beyond switching off lights, the WWF suggests several ways to "Give an Hour":

Education: Watch an environmental documentary or read about local biodiversity.

Watch an environmental documentary or read about local biodiversity. Restoration: Spend the hour planning a native garden or participating in a community cleanup.

Spend the hour planning a native garden or participating in a community cleanup. Connectivity: Switch off devices to enjoy a candlelit dinner or stargazing, highlighting the impact of light pollution.

As the clock strikes 8:30 PM in each region tonight, the global community will once again unite in a silent, visual plea for climate action and nature protection.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).