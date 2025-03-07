Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday wrote a letter to other Chief Ministers and former Chief Ministers expressing concern over the Union Government's proposed delimitation exercise.

He warned that the exercise could diminish the influence of states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully controlled their population, in shaping the nation's future.

In the letter Stalin pointed out that the previous delimitation exercises were conducted in 1952, 1963, and 1973, but were frozen by the 42nd Amendment in 1976 until the first census after 2000. The freeze was extended in 2002 until the census after 2026. However, with the 2021 Census delayed, the delimitation process might happen earlier than expected, potentially affecting states that have controlled their population and achieved better governance.

The Chief Minister stated that if the exercise is based on population after 2026, states with better population control would face a reduction in parliamentary representation, which he called unjust. He also stated that the Union Government has not provided clarity on the matter, only offering vague assurances.

In the letter, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin explained the delimitation and wrote, "The delimitation math is simple and sobering. Reports suggest that the delimitation exercise is being considered based on population, with two potential approaches. In the first case, the existing 543 seats could be redistributed among the states, and in the second case, the total number of seats could be increased beyond 800. In both scenarios, all the states that have successfully implemented population control measures stand to lose significantly if the exercise is based on post 2026 population."

Further he added, "We should not be thus penalized for effectively controlling population growth and upholding national development goals. Despite the gravity of this issue, the Union Government has provided neither clarity nor any concrete commitment to address our concerns. Their representatives have vaguely stated that delimitation would follow a "pro-rata" basis, without explaining the base used for such pro-rata calculation as well as raising an empty rhetoric than no State will face a decrease in its seats. When the very foundation of our democracy is at stake, can we accept such vague assurances? When our States' futures hang in the balance, do we not deserve transparent dialogue?"

To address this issue, Stalin had organized an all-party meeting in Tamil Nadu, where political parties unanimously opposed the proposed delimitation. They agreed to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) with states facing the same challenge. The JAC will work together to protect the states' representation and ensure that the delimitation process is fair.

In his letter, Stalin requested other states to join the JAC and nominate senior representatives to work together on the issue. He invited them for an inaugural meeting in Chennai on March 22, to plan a collective strategy to protect the interests of the states. (ANI)

