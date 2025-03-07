Mumbai, March 7: Eating biryani turned out to be expensive for a 34-year-old woman from Mumbai's Kurla after a chicken bone from the mixed rice dish got stuck in her throat. The situation turned worrisome as the woman, Ruby Shaikh, had to undergo an eight-hour-long surgery to get the foreign object removed from her body. The alleged incident on February 3, when Ruby was enjoying a meal with her family.

According to a report in The Times of India, the 3.2 cm chicken bone got lodged in Ruby's throat and moved in the wrong direction, thereby causing severe complications. The incident came to light when Shaikh was rushed to Criticare Asia Hospital. An X-ray revealed that the chicken bone had lodged near Ruby's mid-cervical spine area between C4-C5 vertebral discs. Mumbai Shocker: Woman, 7-Year-Old Son Caught on CCTV Assaulting Toddler Inside Lift at Kanakia Paris Near Bandra Kurla Complex; Case Registered.

Chicken Bone Was Lodged Near Shaikh's Mid-Cervical Spine Area

A mother of a seven-year-old daughter and a six-month-old son, Shaikh underwent a complex surgery on February 8. Doctors who treated Ruby said that such cases were uncommon in medical practice. It is also reported that Shaikh's family faced significant financial trouble due to the medical expenses, which amounted to INR 8 lakh. However, the hospital managed to halve it through donation.

Kurla Woman Was Hospitalised for 21 Days

Ruby has been advised to rest for a month after the surgery as part of her recovery process. Speaking about the surgery, ENT surgeon Dr Sanjay Helale said, "Perhaps due to manipulations of the oesophagus during dissection or the effects of anaesthesia, the bone moved upwards." Dr Helale is planning to publish the "unusual case" in a medical journal. Mumbai Shocker: 4-Year-Old Dies After Father Throws Her on Floor During Domestic Dispute in Kurla; Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, Ruby, who was hospitalized for 21 days due to the chicken bone, told her husband that she would not eat or cook biryani.

