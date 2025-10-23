New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) aims to provide a comprehensive action plan for establishing a Green Hydrogen ecosystem and catalysing a systemic response to the opportunities and challenges of this sunrise sector. The Mission will lead to significant decarbonisation of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in Green Hydrogen, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a release.

With this aim and duly acknowledging the importance of the mission in the Indian and Global perspective, MNRE has taken an inclusive approach to call Indian citizens irrespective of their age to align their aspirations with the mission objectives "to make India the Global Hub for production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives" by participating in the Logo Design Contest for NGHM.

Also Read | 'Bihar Will Not Forget Jungle Raj for 100 Years': PM Narendra Modi Slams INDIA Bloc (Watch Video).

Design must capture the essence of the mission, which is our aspiration to become a global hub for production, usage and export of green hydrogen and capture the emerging nature of the sector, self-reliance, investment opportunities and green hydrogen utility across multiple sectors, including Steel, Transport, Fertiliser, Shipping, and petrochemicals.

Participants should upload the logo in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format only. The logo should be in high resolution with a minimum of 300 DPI. The logo should be 15cm x 20cm. Entries would be judged by the internal committee of the MNRE on the basis of elements of creativity, originality, composition, technical excellence, simplicity, artistic merit, visual impact and its relevance to the NGHM.

Also Read | Did Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Say That Saffronisation of Indian Armed Forces Would Damage Morale of the Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

The winning entry will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate of recognition by the Mission Director, NGHM. Ten (10) Runners-Up will be awarded prize money of Rs 5000 each. The winner (01) will be reimbursed for round-trip domestic economy class airfare to New Delhi.

The last date for submitting the entry is November 5, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)