Imphal, Jan 31 (PTI) A mob of around 80 people on Friday confronted a security team that went to destroy illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district and damaged four vehicles, police said.

The incident occurred in the Lhungjang hill range where personnel of the CRPF and police had gone.

"About 4 light vehicles were broken mostly front windshield. The mob was later controlled by using minimum force. Later, reinforcements came... and poppy destruction at Lhungjang hill range resumed," police said.

