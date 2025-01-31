Jaipur, January 31: A case has come to light in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan that shames the sacred relationship between teacher and student. There, an 8-year-old girl studying in class 2 in school was being sexually abused for the last 6 months. The most shocking part of this incident is that he was the only teacher who, for one and a half years, used to come to the girl's home and teach her tuition.

The accused teacher used to touch the private parts of the student while teaching her at home. During this, he also pricked the student with a pen and pencil several times. He threatened to kill the student if she told anyone about this. Bengaluru: Tuition Teacher, ‘Not on Good Terms With His Wife’, Allegedly Marries Class 10 Girl Student and Elopes; Both Missing for 40 Days.

On Thursday, teams from the Child Helpline and Child Rights Department reached the school. The teams informed the students about good touch and bad touch and said that if any incident happened with them, they would tell us openly. Chennai Shocker: Tuition Teacher Elopes with Class 9 Boy, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

On this, the victim's elder brother (class 4 student) gathered courage and went to the team and told them about the incident happening with his sister. After this, the police took the accused teacher, Jaswant Bhati (28), into custody. The police is investigating the case.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

