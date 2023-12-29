Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) Mobile Internet services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts a week after being suspended following a terror attack on two army vehicles, officials said.

The curbs were effected last Friday as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent any law and order situation from arising.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Traps and Allegedly Rapes Missing Minor Girl in His House in Kentucky, Arrested.

"The services have been restored in the Rajouri-Poonch belt. The situation is normal," Jammu region Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

Three persons, who were among those detained for questioning by the Army after the terrorist ambush that left four personnel dead, were found dead mysteriously the next day.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: 162 Cases of Sub-Variant JN.1 Detected in Country; Highest From Kerala and Gujarat, Says INSACOG.

Their bodies have been handed over to their families for last rites as investigation in continues in their deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)